Liliputing

Microsoft launches Surface Pro 6 with 8th-gen Intel processor

at by 1 Comment

Microsoft is giving its Surface Pro line of tablets a spec bump with the introduction of the new Surface Pro 6.

Like its predecessor, the new Surface Pro tablet has a 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 pixel display, but Microsoft says the contrast ratio has been improved. Other signature features including a built-in kickstand and optional pen and keyboard cover are still around.

But there are at least two big changes: the Surface Pro 6 is powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core processor, and it’s now available in two color options: black and platinum.

The Surface Pro 6 goes up for pre-order today and it will be available October 16th for $899 and up.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But the Surface Pro 6 is available with up to a Core i7 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

A top-of-the-line model will set you back $2,299.

With the move from 7th-gen Intel Core dual-core chips to 8th-gen quad-core processors, Microsoft says the 1.7 pound Surface Pro 6 is up to 67 percent more powerful than the model it’s replacing.

The tablet features a full-sized USB 3.0 port, a headphone jack, a Surface Conenct Port, and a mini Display Port, along with a Surface Type Cover port and a microSDXC card reader. No, there’s no USB Type-C port.

There’s an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, dual microphones, and stereo 1.6W speakers with Dolby audio. The tablet also supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

The company is promising all-day battery life, with up to 13.5 hours of run time.

Keyboard cover options include black, grey, red, and blue.

Microsoft also introduced the Surface Laptop 2 today. It’s also powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core processor and it’ll be available October 16th for $999 and up.

 

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Jerry Rioux
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

“Surface Pro 6 is up to 67 percent more powerful than the model it’s replacing.”

The new i5 version is 67% faster than the last m3 version? I can believe that.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago