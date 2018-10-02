Microsoft launches Surface Pro 6 with 8th-gen Intel processor

Microsoft is giving its Surface Pro line of tablets a spec bump with the introduction of the new Surface Pro 6.

Like its predecessor, the new Surface Pro tablet has a 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 pixel display, but Microsoft says the contrast ratio has been improved. Other signature features including a built-in kickstand and optional pen and keyboard cover are still around.

But there are at least two big changes: the Surface Pro 6 is powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core processor, and it’s now available in two color options: black and platinum.

The Surface Pro 6 goes up for pre-order today and it will be available October 16th for $899 and up.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. But the Surface Pro 6 is available with up to a Core i7 processor, up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of solid state storage.

A top-of-the-line model will set you back $2,299.

With the move from 7th-gen Intel Core dual-core chips to 8th-gen quad-core processors, Microsoft says the 1.7 pound Surface Pro 6 is up to 67 percent more powerful than the model it’s replacing.

The tablet features a full-sized USB 3.0 port, a headphone jack, a Surface Conenct Port, and a mini Display Port, along with a Surface Type Cover port and a microSDXC card reader. No, there’s no USB Type-C port.

There’s an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, dual microphones, and stereo 1.6W speakers with Dolby audio. The tablet also supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

The company is promising all-day battery life, with up to 13.5 hours of run time.

Keyboard cover options include black, grey, red, and blue.

Microsoft also introduced the Surface Laptop 2 today. It’s also powered by an 8th-gen Intel Core processor and it’ll be available October 16th for $999 and up.