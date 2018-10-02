Microsoft introduces the Surface Studio 2

Almost two years after unveiling the Surface Studio, Microsoft is introducing the follow-up to its all-in-one touchscreen desktop computer aimed at designers, artists, and other creators.

The Surface Studio 2 has a brighter screen with higher contrast than its predecessor, and upgraded hardware. Microsoft says it’s the fastest Surface device to date.

It’s up for pre-order starting today, and the Surface Studio 2 is expected to ship by November 15th and prices start at $3,499.

Design-wise, the Surface Studio looks a lot like the original. It has a 28 inch, 4,500 x 3,000 pixel touchscreen display with support for pen and finger input as well as support for the optional Surface Dial accessory.

You can push the screen back with one hand to switch it from a desktop monitor-style position to more of an art canvas that you can look down on and write or draw on.

The computer features an Intel COre i7-7820HQ processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX 1070 graphics options, and support for 16GB or 32GB Of DDR4 RAM. Microsoft will offer 1TB and 2TB solid state drive options.

The Surface Studio 2 has a 5 MP front-facing camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition, built-in 2.1 channel stereo speakers with Dolby audio, Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0, and Xbox wireless support.

It also features a 3.5 mm headphone jack, four USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, and an SDXC card reader.

The Surface Studio 2 comes with a Surface Keyboard, a Surface Mouse, and a Surface Pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and tilt detection. You can also put the pen on the side of the display when you’re not using it and it’ll be held in place magnetically.

The display portion of the computer measures about 25.1″ x 17.3″ x 0.5″ and the base is 9.8″ x 8.7″ x 1.3″.