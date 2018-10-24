MediaTek introduces Helio P70 octa-core chip for mid-range phones

MediaTek’s latest system-on-a-chip is an octa-core, 64-bit processor aimed at “affordable” phones with premium features.

The MediaTek Helio P70 is a 12nm processor with a dedicated AI processing unit and upgraded graphics that the company says brings a 13 percent graphics improvement over the Helio P60 chip that was released earlier this year.

MediaTek says it’s already mass producing the new chip and it should show up in consumer devices in November.

Here’s a run-down of the processor’s key features:

Four 2.1 GHz ARM Cortex-A73 CPU cores

Four 2 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores

900 MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 graphics

525 MHz AI processing unit (APU)

The company says the P70 uses leverages the GPU and APU for AI applications including “real-time human pose recognition” and offers a 10 to 30 percent performance boost over the Helio P60 when it comes to such tasks.

MediaTek says the chip can support phones with 24MP + 16MP dual rear cameras or up to a 32MP single camera and its image signal processor reduces power consumption by 18 percent when compared to previous Helio chips with dual camera support.

The Helio P70 also has an integrated 4G LTE modem with top download speeds of 400Mbps and dual SIM support.