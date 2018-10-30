Mac Mini gets the first update since 2014

Apple’s Mac Mini is getting the first major update in years… and it’s a big update for a small computer.

The company says the new Mac Mini will be available with 8th-gen Intel quad-core or hexa-core processors, up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and up to 2TB of solid state storage.

It goes up for pre-order for $799 and up starting today and ships November 7th.

Apple says the new Mac Mini offers:

Up to five times faster performance than its predecessor

Up to four times faster storage

Twice the airflow for a quiet custom cooling solution.

The new model also uses SODIMM slots, making it easier to upgrade the RAM. The system features an array of ports including HDMI, Ethernet, two USB Type-A ports, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.

Prices start at $799 for a model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and it can be configured with up to a Core i7 chip, up to 64GB of storage, and up to 2TB of storage.

Like the new MacBook Air, the 2018 Mac Mini has a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame, and it also uses 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.