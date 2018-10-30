Mac Mini gets the first update since 2014

Apple’s Mac Mini is getting the first major update in years… and it’s a big update for a small computer.
The company says the new Mac Mini will be available with 8th-gen Intel quad-core or hexa-core processors, up to 64GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and up to 2TB of solid state storage.
It goes up for pre-order for $799 and up starting today and ships November 7th.
Apple says the new Mac Mini offers:
- Up to five times faster performance than its predecessor
- Up to four times faster storage
- Twice the airflow for a quiet custom cooling solution.
The new model also uses SODIMM slots, making it easier to upgrade the RAM. The system features an array of ports including HDMI, Ethernet, two USB Type-A ports, and four Thunderbolt 3 ports.
Prices start at $799 for a model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, and it can be configured with up to a Core i7 chip, up to 64GB of storage, and up to 2TB of storage.
Like the new MacBook Air, the 2018 Mac Mini has a 100 percent recycled aluminum frame, and it also uses 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastic.
I LOOOOOOOOOVE the Mini, the Unibody refresh was brilliant….. but
Up to five times faster performance than its predecessor*
Up to four times faster storage*
Twice the airflow for a quiet custom cooling solution.*
*compared to our over 4 year old previous model we have been charging FULL APPLE (re ridiculous) PRICING for this entire time with a smile on our faces (laughing our asses off all the way to the bank)
Think Different (eye roll)
/s
Too much for me for what I want. If they had a $500 or so offering then maybe. Lesser specs would have been fine. Though to be honest the Chrome OS box I’ll probably end up getting instead will probably have similar specs to the base model here but for that $500 price point.
While I agree with you… Really? Expecting $500 for a new computer from Apple? From a company that sells a low-res TFT phone for $750? Or rather, do you think people would think the iPhone XR was a “value phone” if you could buy a new computer from the same company for $500?
NUC that runs MacOS.
This isn’t that bad for the pricing. It’s not far off from previous. The selling point to me is whether it replicates 2012: upgradeable ram potential and adding a second drive myself
According to zdnet, RAM is upgradeable, storage is not (as far as we know)
https://www.zdnet.com/article/the-new-2018-mac-mini-is-a-pro-machine-in-a-tiny-package/