Lilbits 342: Facebook’s next device might be for your TV

Facebook’s probably on your phone. You might use it on your computer from time to time. And the company recently introduced a smart speaker/display/video calling gadget called Facebook Portal that puts Facebook in your living room, kitchen, or anywhere else in your house.

So what’s next? According to a report from Cheddar, Facebook wants to sit on top of your TV.

The company is said to be working on a new device that connects to your television in order to let you stream content from Facebook Watch. But unlike a Roku, Chromecast or Fire TV Stick Facebook’s new device also has a camera which would let you use your TV to make voice and video calls through Facebook.

