Lilbits 342: Facebook’s next device might be for your TV

Facebook’s probably on your phone. You might use it on your computer from time to time. And the company recently introduced a smart speaker/display/video calling gadget called Facebook Portal that puts Facebook in your living room, kitchen, or anywhere else in your house.
So what’s next? According to a report from Cheddar, Facebook wants to sit on top of your TV.
The company is said to be working on a new device that connects to your television in order to let you stream content from Facebook Watch. But unlike a Roku, Chromecast or Fire TV Stick Facebook’s new device also has a camera which would let you use your TV to make voice and video calls through Facebook.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Facebook Plans Camera-Equipped TV Device (Cheddar)
Facebook is allegedly working on a TV device with a camera for streaming online video and/or video chat. It’s code-named Ripley and it would expand the hardware ecosystem that Facebook launched with its new Portal device.
- Nokia X7 (Nokia)
Nokia X7 with 6.2 inch, FHD+ display, SD710, and up to 6GB/128GB announced for China, probably coming soon to the rest of the world as the Nokia 7.1 Plus.
- Discord Store Global Beta Is Live! (Discord)
The gaming-focused chat application now has its own game store.
- Vertu sends out invite for Oct 17th event (GizmoChina)
Luxury phone brand Vertu is under new ownership and set to launch something on Oct 17th… except in the age of $1000 flagships, is the idea of a “luxury phone” redundant?
- Adobe announces next generation of Creative Cloud (Adobe)
Adobe launches Premiere Rush CC for editing videos for the internet, announced Photoshop CC is coming to iPad in 2019.
- Rockchip announces Android 9 Pie update (AndroidPC.es)
Rockchip announces Android 9 Pie support for chips including RK3288, RK3399.
- Amazon Echo Show software update (AFTV News)
The Amazon Echo Show gains web browser support — software update brings Silk and Firefox, as well as support for streaming video from Hulu and NBC.
