Lilbits 341: You can still install Google Play on the latest Fire Tablets

Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablet went up for pre-order about a month ago and started shipping today… and of course the first thing some folks did was try to figure out if you could install the Google Play Store on the tablet.
You can.
While Amazon’s tablets ship with an operating system called Fire OS and an app store called… the Amazon Appstore, they’re basically running a modified version of Android. That makes it fairly easy to load a few apps to enable Google services that wouldn’t otherwise be available — including Google’s Play Store which has millions of apps and games that aren’t available in the Amazon Appstore.
It could also save you from having to pay for the same apps twice if you have a Fire tablet and an Android phone.
The 2018 Fire HD 8 is available from Amazon for $80 and up.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Google Play Store for the 2018 Fire HD 8 (xda-developers)
As usual, Amazon releases a new Fire HD tablet… and hackers quickly figure out that you can install the Google Play Store on it.
- OnePlus 6T leaked (WinFuture)
OnePlus 6T design revealed, waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras, in-display fingerprint reader and all.
- Google Smart TV Kit leaked (Android Police)
Looks like Google will be selling a “Smart TV Kit” consisting of a Google Home Mini + 3rd-gen Chromecast (for voice-controlled media streaming to a TV).
- Project Crostini getting simple Linux app uninstall (About Chromebooks)
Soon you may be able to uninstall Linux apps on a Chromebook (with Crostini) by right-clicking and selecting uninstall.
- Internet, social media use and device ownership in U.S. have plateaued (Pew Research Center)
It looks like internet use and smartphone ownership may be close to a saturation point: after years of rising numbers, the percentage of Americans with smartphones and internet access has plateaued in the past two years.
You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.
You can, but the new Google app, Voice Access doesn’t work well on Fire tablets. Works great on a phone in the car though!