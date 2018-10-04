Liliputing

Lilbits 341: You can still install Google Play on the latest Fire Tablets

at by 1 Comment

Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablet went up for pre-order about a month ago and started shipping today… and of course the first thing some folks did was try to figure out if you could install the Google Play Store on the tablet.

You can.

While Amazon’s tablets ship with an operating system called Fire OS and an app store called… the Amazon Appstore, they’re basically running a modified version of Android. That makes it fairly easy to load a few apps to enable Google services that wouldn’t otherwise be available — including Google’s Play Store which has millions of apps and games that aren’t available in the Amazon Appstore.

It could also save you from having to pay for the same apps twice if you have a Fire tablet and an Android phone.

The 2018 Fire HD 8 is available from Amazon for $80 and up.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

You can keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on TwitterGoogle+ and Facebook.

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Kary
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

You can, but the new Google app, Voice Access doesn’t work well on Fire tablets. Works great on a phone in the car though!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 minute ago