Libre Computer’s La Frite is a $20 single board computer ($5 and up during crowdfunding)

Libre Computer’s latest Linux-friendly single-board computer features a 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor, ARM Mali-450 graphics, and a target price of $20 when the Le Frite goes on sale at Amazon later this year.

But folks who pre-order one through the company’s Kickstarter campaign might be able to score one for as little as $5.

The Le Frite is sort of a smaller, cheaper version of the Le Potato board that was released last year.

The new model doesn’t support 4K video, but it has an HDMI 1.4 port with support for 1080p/60fps output, a 10/100 Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, an IR sensor, and it comes in two versions: an entry-level model with 512MB of DDR4-2400 memory and a higher-priced version with 1GB of RAM (that model is going for $10 and up during the crowdfunding campaign).

Both versions feature an Amlogic S805X processor, a 40-pin, Raspberry Pi A+ like header, and a micro USB port for charging.

There’s no microSD card slot, so you can either boot an operating system from a USB drive, use network boot option, or purchase an optional eMMC module — Libre Computer is offering several bundles that include an 8GB eMMC 5.x module, a 2.5A power supply and an HDMI cable.

The Le Frite also has 128MB of SPI NOR flash storage that holds the boot firmware.

The company says the little computer supports GNU/Linux-based operating systems including Ubuntu, Debian, LibreELEC, RetroPie, and Lakka. It supports Linux kernel 4.19, and developers hope to add support for hardware-accelerated playback of H.265, H.264 and VP9 content on Linux with the Chromium web browser “soon.”

You can also run Android Oreo on the Le Frite.