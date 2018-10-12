Libre Computer’s La Frite is a $20 single board computer ($5 and up during crowdfunding)

Libre Computer’s latest Linux-friendly single-board computer features a 1.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor, ARM Mali-450 graphics, and a target price of $20 when the Le Frite goes on sale at Amazon later this year.
But folks who pre-order one through the company’s Kickstarter campaign might be able to score one for as little as $5.
The Le Frite is sort of a smaller, cheaper version of the Le Potato board that was released last year.
The new model doesn’t support 4K video, but it has an HDMI 1.4 port with support for 1080p/60fps output, a 10/100 Ethernet port, two USB 2.0 ports, an IR sensor, and it comes in two versions: an entry-level model with 512MB of DDR4-2400 memory and a higher-priced version with 1GB of RAM (that model is going for $10 and up during the crowdfunding campaign).
Both versions feature an Amlogic S805X processor, a 40-pin, Raspberry Pi A+ like header, and a micro USB port for charging.
There’s no microSD card slot, so you can either boot an operating system from a USB drive, use network boot option, or purchase an optional eMMC module — Libre Computer is offering several bundles that include an 8GB eMMC 5.x module, a 2.5A power supply and an HDMI cable.
The Le Frite also has 128MB of SPI NOR flash storage that holds the boot firmware.
The company says the little computer supports GNU/Linux-based operating systems including Ubuntu, Debian, LibreELEC, RetroPie, and Lakka. It supports Linux kernel 4.19, and developers hope to add support for hardware-accelerated playback of H.265, H.264 and VP9 content on Linux with the Chromium web browser “soon.”
You can also run Android Oreo on the Le Frite.
Total number of people requesting the specs of this board: Zero
What specs beyond what was mentioned in this article are you interested in? I’m not sure I see your point…