LG V40 ThinQ is a 6.4 inch phone with 5 cameras (and a $900 price tag)

LG’s next premium smartphone features high-end specs, and a high-end price tag. The LG V40 ThinQ will sell for about $900 and up when it goes on sale October 18th.

What you get for that price is a pone with a 6.4 inch, 3120 x 1440 pixel OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB to 128GB of storage, and five cameras – three on the back and two on the front.

Like most modern flagship phones, the LG V40 ThinQ has a notch in the display. But unlike most modern flagships it also has a headphone jack and a microSD card slot.

The headphone jack might have something to do with the included 32-bit QuadDAC which should supply high quality audio through a wired connection. Despite the focus on audio quality, the phone has just a mono speaker though.

It’s the cameras that are clearly the star of the show though. As expected, each of the rear cameras serves a different function:

The primary camera has a 12MP sensor, an f/1.5 aperture and 1.4μm pixels. It features optical image stabilization and dual phase detection autofocus.

There’s also a 107 degree wide-angle 16MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture.

The third is a 12MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2x telephoto lens for optical zoom photography.

The cameras allow you to take standard, wide-angle, or zoom photos. But you can also use the camera app to apply depth effects including blurred background or selective monochrome.

LG has also added “Cine Shot” support, allowing you to shoot cinemagraphs, or short videos where the background moves while the foreground remains static.

There are also two cameras on the front of the phone:

8MP f/19.8 80 degree

5MP f/2.4 90 degree

You can use the dual front cameras for portrait-style photos with a blurred background or to apply lighting effects.

The LG V40 ThinQ also features IP68 water and dust resistance, support for the Qi wireless charging standard, and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.