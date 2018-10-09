Lenovo’s new IdeaPad S530 is a 13 inch laptop with Intel Whiskey Lake CPU and NVIDIA graphics

Lenovo has quietly added a new 13.3 inch laptop to its IdeaPad family. NotebookCheck spotted the Lenovo IdeaPad S530-13IWL on Lenovo’s website recently. There’s no press release and there hasn’t been an official announcement, but the laptop sure looks like a follow-up to the IdeaPad 720s.

Among other things, it features a 13.3 inch display, a thin and light design, one of Intel’s newest laptop processors, and optional NVIDIA graphics.

There’s no word on the pricing, but at least one document shows an “Ann Date” of October, 2018. I assume that means announce date.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S530-13IWL has a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display and configuration options including:

Intel Core i3-8145U, Core i5-8265U, or Core i7-8565U Whiskey Lake CPU

4GB, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR3-1866 RAM (soldered to the motherboard)

128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage

There’s also optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX150 graphics.

Other features include a 45 Wh battery, a fingerprint reader, a 720 webcam, dual array microphones, 802.11ac WiFi, and Bluetooth 4.1. The laptop has two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, and a headset jack.

It measures 12.1″ 8.3″ x 0.6″ and weighs less than 2.8 pounds.

The IdeaPad S530-131IWL will be available in black, grey, and blue color options. And interestingly, the specs for the laptop say it does not have a backlit keyboard, but at least one photo posted to the Lenovo website seems to show a model with illuminated keys.