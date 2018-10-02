Kobo Forma targets the Kindle Oasis ($280 eReader with page turn buttons)

Kobo’s latest eBook reader is a premium device with an 8 inch, 1920 x 1440 pixel E Ink display, 8GB of storage, and a front light with adjustable color temperature.
The Kobo Forma goes up for pre-order for $280 on October 16th and should be available in select stores a week later.
The Kobo Forma also bears a more than passing resemblance to the $250 Amazon Kindle Oasis.
Both devices have relatively slim top, left, and bottom bezels, but a thicker bezel on the right side to accommodate physical page turn buttons.
The Kobo Forma supports 802.11b/g/n WiFi, features a 1200 mAh battery, and IPX8 water resistance that will let it survive a dip to depths of up to 2 meters (6.6 feet) for up to 60 minutes.
At launch the Kobo Forma will only be available with 8GB of storage in most markets. But Kobo will offer a 32GB model in Japan starting October 23rd, and it’ll eventually make that version available in other regions as well.
Amazon’s tablet has similar features, but a smaller 7 inch display and a lower starting price — although it’s worth noting that Amazon’s Kindle starting prices include “special offers,” or ads on the lock screen. If you want an ad-free Kindle Oasis you’d have to pay at least $270 which makes the price difference between the Kobo and Kindle devices pretty small.
Kobo says the Forma also uses E Ink’s Mobius technology which involves using a flexible plastic layer to the screen to decrease weight and improve durability. The Forma should survive drops of more than 6 feet, twists, and bumps.
The Kobo does light color temperatures right? unlike Kindle?
I only wish it charged via USB-C.
Yep – the feature Kobo calls “Comfortlight Pro” changes to an orange-ish light at a pre-set time (or manually). I think it’s odd that Amazon hasn’t implemented it on Kindles, but their “Blue Shade” feature has been a mainstay on Fire Tablets for years.
I’m waiting to see what the Dasung NOT Ereader is like, but this could be worth it for the plastic layer (I’ve had two spreaders die because of s cracked glass substrate.)