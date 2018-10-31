Jolla releases Sailfish 3 smartphone OS (with an eye on business users)

Finnish company Jolla’s Sailfish OS started its life as an effort to pick up where Nokia left off when it ceased development of the Linux-based MeeGo operating system for smartphones.

After launching a few Sailfish-powered smartphones, failing to fully deliver on the promise of a Sailfish tablet, and dealing with financial, issues, the company has largely shifted its focus to licensing Sailfish OS for use on third-party devices and selling a version called Sailfish X that can be installed on select Sony smartphones.

With that in mind, this week the company launched the first build of Sailfish 3. It’s unclear if or when you’ll be able to get your hands on it, but it’s nice to see that the project is still alive.

Sailfish 3 is designed with a “regional licensing strategy” in mind and features new security features aimed at corporate and other organizational customers.

Among other things, it includes support for mobile device management, VPN, enterprise WiFi, and data encryption. Right now Sailfish 3 supports encrypting SD cards. In the future you’ll also be able to encrypt on-device storage.

Other changes in Sailfish OS 3 include support for USB on-the-go storage, the ability to switch keyboard layouts with a gesture, a new quick settings and shortcuts menu that can be accessed from any screen, and an option to view the camera roll without unlocking the device so you can review photos you just snapped without unlocking.

Jolla says Sailfish 3 also brings performance improvements that should be noticeable for corporate or individual users.