It looks like there’s also a new(ish) $749 Surface Pro 6

When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 6 this week, the company said the new model that ships October 16th for $899 and up will be powered by 8th-gen Intel Core quad-core processors (an upgrade from the 7th-gen chips that powered last year’s Surface Pro).
But it looks like there’s also a new entry-level Surface Pro 6 that will sell for $749. It’s not listed at the Microsoft Store website, but Neowin noticed the new model showed up recently at the B&H and Best Buy websites.
What’s interesting is that the new $749 Surface Pro 6 uses the same 7th-gen Intel Core M3-7Y30 dual-core processor processor as last year’s entry-level Surface Pro.
So how do we know that this really is a new device?
First, it has a new model number (LGN-00001). Second, retailers call it the Surface Pro 6. And third, it ships with Windows 10 Home rather than Windows 10 Pro.
So it’s new. It’s just not much of an upgrade.
Still, if you’re looking for something cheaper than the $899 Surface Pro, I suppose it’s nice to have an up-to-date option.
Like all other Surface Pro 6 tablets, the $749 model features a 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 pixel display, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, a USB Type-A port, a headset jack, and a built-in kickstand.
It supports an optional Surface Pen (sold separately) and Microsoft’s line of Surface Type Cover accessories. The entry-level model features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid state storage.
M3-7Y30 … wait … what? Where is that new gen. version?
That was the version of Pro 6 I was waiting for! 🙁
Home means no Bitlocker. Seems like a poor fit with a tablet.
You can still purchase a windows 10 pro model for business.
Or you could upgrade to Pro, but my point was it’s disappointing that Microsoft thinks Home is adequate for a tablet.
Why? The general public isn’t encrypting their drive so its not really a loss for most. If this is a model you wanted to deploy in a corporate environment I’d agree with you.
I guess if there’s nothing private you’d want to keep on your personal Windows tablet I’d agree with you. Also, rather than looking at what the general public is doing, I’d look at what they should be doing. I’d even encrypt a personal desktop if I owned one.
Isn’t there like a ton of free alternatives when it comes to encryption?
Yes, but they aren’t quite as easy to set up, and probably don’t have the same recovery options.
Wow, this Surface is as revolutionary as the new Amazon Fire 8 (2018).