It looks like there’s also a new(ish) $749 Surface Pro 6

When Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 6 this week, the company said the new model that ships October 16th for $899 and up will be powered by 8th-gen Intel Core quad-core processors (an upgrade from the 7th-gen chips that powered last year’s Surface Pro).

But it looks like there’s also a new entry-level Surface Pro 6 that will sell for $749. It’s not listed at the Microsoft Store website, but Neowin noticed the new model showed up recently at the B&H and Best Buy websites.

What’s interesting is that the new $749 Surface Pro 6 uses the same 7th-gen Intel Core M3-7Y30 dual-core processor processor as last year’s entry-level Surface Pro.

So how do we know that this really is a new device?

First, it has a new model number (LGN-00001). Second, retailers call it the Surface Pro 6. And third, it ships with Windows 10 Home rather than Windows 10 Pro.

So it’s new. It’s just not much of an upgrade.

Still, if you’re looking for something cheaper than the $899 Surface Pro, I suppose it’s nice to have an up-to-date option.

Like all other Surface Pro 6 tablets, the $749 model features a 12.3 inch, 2736 x 1824 pixel display, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, a USB Type-A port, a headset jack, and a built-in kickstand.

It supports an optional Surface Pen (sold separately) and Microsoft’s line of Surface Type Cover accessories. The entry-level model features 4GB of RAM and 128GB of solid state storage.