Intel NUC mini computers with 28 watt Coffee Lake chips now available

If you don’t count the “Hades Canyon” and “Skull Canyon” models aimed at gamers, most of Intel’s NUC mini computers to date have shipped with 15 watt or lower power processors. But while the new Intel NUC “Bean Canyon” line of computers are about the same size and shape as their predecessors, they’re powered by 28 watt quad-core “Coffee Lake” chips with Iris Plus graphics.

As FanlessTech notes, that makes them the most powerful Intel NUC models yet (if you’re only looking at the versions with 4″ x 4″ motherboards.

After going up for pre-order this summer, several Bean Canyon NUC models are now available for purchase.

You can pick up a NUC8i5BEK barebones computer with an Intel Core i5-8259U processors, Intel Iris Plus 655 graphics from Newegg for $390 or from Amazon for $402.

The 4.5″ x 4.4″ x 1.2″ computer has an M.2 slot for PCIe NVMe or SATA solid state storage and support for up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4-2400 RAM. You’ll need to supply your own memory, storage, and operating system.

The little computer features a Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C port, four USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a headset jack, and a power button on the front. It also has dual array microphones, an Ethernet jack and support for 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

If you’re looking for a little more power and/or storage, the NUC8i7BEH is a 4.5″ x 4.4″ x 2″ model with a Core i7-8559U processor and room for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD in addition to the M.2 slot for solid state storage.

It’s up for order from Amazon for $484 and Newegg is selling it for about $490.

Newegg also offers a number of bundles that let you pick up a Bean Canyon NUC plus memory and storage. Some configurations also come with a Windows 10 license.

Meanwhile, SimplyNUC is still taking pre-orders for several different Bean Canyon models, including the entry-level NUC8i3BEK with a Core i3-8109U processor and a $299 price tag for a barebones version, making the NUC8i3BEK the most affordable Bean Canyon NUC.