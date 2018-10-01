Huawei introduces MediaPad M5 lite tablet with quad speakers

Huawei is expanding its MediaPad M5 line of Android tablets with a new entry-level model called the MediaPad M5 lite.

It’s a 10.1 inch tablet with a full HD display, quad speakers, and support for a pressure-sensitive pen.

The new tablet joins the three other MediaPad M5 models that launched earlier this year, but it has a lower-resolution display and a less powerful processor.

So while Huawei hasn’t announced pricing, it seems safe to say it’ll be cheaper than the 10.8 inch MediaPad M5 which currently sells for about $359.

The MediaPad M5 lite features a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS display with 224 pixels per inch and a Kirin 659 octa-core processor (with Mali-T830 MP2 graphics, four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and four more running at up to 1.7 GHz).

Huawei says the tablet will be available in configurations with 3 or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64 GB of storage. And the MediaPad M5 Lite will be available in grey or gold colors.

The tablet has a USB Type-C port, a microSD card with support for up to 256GB of removable storage, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS support, and some models may also feature 4G LTE.

Other features include a 7,500 mAh battery, a headphone jack, a fingerprint sensor, an 8MP rear camera with autofocus and an 8MP fixed-focus front camera. The tablet ships with Android 8.0 software and Huawei’s EMUI user interface.

It measures about 9.6″ x 6.4″ x 0.3″ and weighs about a pound.

According to the Huawei website, the tablet will support a Huawei M-Pen lite stylus with 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Huawei will include the pen when you buy the tablet in some regions, but it will be sold separately in other markets.

via GSM Arena