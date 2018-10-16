Huawei introduces 7.2 inch Mate 20 X

Say you had your eye on the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro smartphone, but you’re disappointed that the screen is just 6.4 inches. Huawei’s got you covered.

The company is also launching a 7.2 inch model called the Huawei Mate 20 X.

It has the same processor and camera system as the Mate 20 Pro, plus a bigger battery, an advanced cooling system, and pen support. Huawei says it’s a phablet for work and play, and the company will even offer an optional gamepad that helps the Mate 20 X give the Nintendo Switch a run for its money (kind of).

Sure, the Nintendo Switch ecosystem is designed from the ground up for gaming, while Android is… not. But Huawei makes the case that the Mate 20 X has a larger, higher-resolution display than the Switch and twice the battery life, with up to 6.67 hours of run time while gaming.

The Mate 20 X has a 1080p OLED display, a 5,000 mAh battery, a cooling system that features a vapor chamber and graphene film, and support for a Huawei M-Pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

In most respects it seems like a bigger, better Huawei Mate 20 Pro… but there are a few features it’s missing.

The Huawei Mate 20 X is rated IP53 for dust and water resistance rather than IP68. And it has a waterdrop-style notch for a front-facing camera, so it does not have the IR camera and other features needed for 3D face scanning.

Huawei says the Mate 20 X will be available starting October 26th. A model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will sell for 899 Euros (about $1,040).