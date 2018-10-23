HP’s new EliteBook x360 1040 is a 3 pound, 14 inch convertible laptop

HP is updating its business class laptop lineup with the launch of the new EliteBook x360 1040 G5. Aside from a name that rolls off the tongue, the new laptop’s biggest selling point is its small size: HP says it’s the smallest and lightest business-class convertible with a 14 inch display.

The notebook masure 12.7″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3 pounds, but packs a 56.2 Wh battery for long battery life.

The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 will be available later this month for $1499 and up.

HP offers the laptop with up to an Intel Core i7-8650U prcessor, up to 32GB of DDR4-2666 memory, and up to 2TB of storage (it’s also Intel Optane compatible).

There are 1080p and 4K display options, and the computer features two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI and headset jacks, and quad speakers.

It has a fingerprint sensor and an IR camera for biometric logins, and a spill-resistant keyboard. The laptop has three microphones: two on the front and one on the back. They’re used for noise cancellation during conference calls.

The EliteBook x360 1040 G5 supports 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and NFC and there’s optional support for Gigabit class 4G LTE.