HP introduces Spectre Folio multi-function, leather-clad tablet

HP’s newest portable computer is a device that bridges the gap between a notebook and a tablet in an unusual way.

At first glance, the HP Spectre Folio looks like a tablet with a detachable keyboard cover. But the leather cover is actually built into the device.

It goes up for pre-order today for $1300 and up and it should be available in stores starting October 29th.

When the device is closed, it looks like a leather-bound notepad. When you flip the cover all the way around, you can hold it like a tablet pad of paper. But there are two other in-between modes, allowing you to prop up the screen so you can use the system as a laptop, or move the screen forward so it covers the keyboard and presents you with quick access to the touchscreen display.

The HP Spectre Folio features a 13.3 inch display with 400 nits of brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass to help prevent damage to the display. The tablet comes with a pen that supports tilt detection for shading and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

HP says the Spectre Folio is powered by an Intel Core i7-8500Y dual-core Amber Lake-Y processor and HP says it supports up to 18 hours of battery life, thanks to the relatively low-power processor, Intel’s new technology for low-power displays, and a 54.28 Wh battery that takes up about 70 percent of the computer’s base.

The tablet is also fanless.

Here’s a run-down on the specs:

13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display (4K option coming in December)

Intel Core i5-8200Y or Intel Core i7-8500Y processor

8GB of LPDDR3-1866 memory (not upgradeable)

256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

B&O quad speakers

Full-sized, island-style, backlit keyboard

Two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports

One USB 3.1 Type-C ports

One USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port

Headset jack

12.6″ x 9.2″ x 0.6″

3.2 pounds

You can use either Thunderbolt 3 port to charge the tablet. The other USB-C port is just for data transfer.

HP includes the pen and a USB-C to USB-A adapter with the purchase of a Spectre Folio tablet.

The computer also comes with a gigabit LTE modem that will work with AT&T, T-Mobile, or Sprint’s networks… but if you go with Sprint, you’ll get 6 months of unlimited data for free with the purchase of a Spectre Folio.

HP says a model with a $1500 model with a “Cognac Brown” cover, an Intel Core i7-8500Y processor should be available at Best Buy starting October 29th.

A cheaper model with a Core i5-8200Y Amber Lake-Y processor will be available from HP.com for $1300.

In December HP will also offer a 4K display option and a “Bordeaux Burgundy” color option.