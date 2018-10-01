HP introduces Spectre Folio multi-function, leather-clad tablet

HP’s newest portable computer is a device that bridges the gap between a notebook and a tablet in an unusual way.
At first glance, the HP Spectre Folio looks like a tablet with a detachable keyboard cover. But the leather cover is actually built into the device.
It goes up for pre-order today for $1300 and up and it should be available in stores starting October 29th.
When the device is closed, it looks like a leather-bound notepad. When you flip the cover all the way around, you can hold it like a tablet pad of paper. But there are two other in-between modes, allowing you to prop up the screen so you can use the system as a laptop, or move the screen forward so it covers the keyboard and presents you with quick access to the touchscreen display.
The HP Spectre Folio features a 13.3 inch display with 400 nits of brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass to help prevent damage to the display. The tablet comes with a pen that supports tilt detection for shading and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.
HP says the Spectre Folio is powered by an Intel Core i7-8500Y dual-core Amber Lake-Y processor and HP says it supports up to 18 hours of battery life, thanks to the relatively low-power processor, Intel’s new technology for low-power displays, and a 54.28 Wh battery that takes up about 70 percent of the computer’s base.
The tablet is also fanless.
Here’s a run-down on the specs:
- 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel display (4K option coming in December)
- Intel Core i5-8200Y or Intel Core i7-8500Y processor
- 8GB of LPDDR3-1866 memory (not upgradeable)
- 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- B&O quad speakers
- Full-sized, island-style, backlit keyboard
- Two Thunderbolt 3/USB Type-C ports
- One USB 3.1 Type-C ports
- One USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port
- Headset jack
- 12.6″ x 9.2″ x 0.6″
- 3.2 pounds
You can use either Thunderbolt 3 port to charge the tablet. The other USB-C port is just for data transfer.
HP includes the pen and a USB-C to USB-A adapter with the purchase of a Spectre Folio tablet.
The computer also comes with a gigabit LTE modem that will work with AT&T, T-Mobile, or Sprint’s networks… but if you go with Sprint, you’ll get 6 months of unlimited data for free with the purchase of a Spectre Folio.
HP says a model with a $1500 model with a “Cognac Brown” cover, an Intel Core i7-8500Y processor should be available at Best Buy starting October 29th.
A cheaper model with a Core i5-8200Y Amber Lake-Y processor will be available from HP.com for $1300.
In December HP will also offer a 4K display option and a “Bordeaux Burgundy” color option.
Very cool, really liking it, perfect for the road warrior. Any idea if HP will be announcing anything else? Like updates to their spectre lines? Probably hardware only, not design I feel.
Psion did it first with the netBook. Now that was indeed beautiful industrial design. This, it doesn’t look as integrated.
Too expensive. The Lenovo ThinkPad Yogas
provide much of this functionality, with great (loud)
audio and similar portability.
I’m really liking this. Outside my budget, but if I had the money…
The main downside seems to be the processor. I really like core Y processors (my current laptop has one), but from what we have seen of the new Amber Lake so far, it is a marginal improvement in compute only, and exactly the same for the integrated GPU.
Wow, amazing design. Looks beautiful and functional.
Seriously, a 16:9 tablet?
For Netflix!