Honor Magic 2 is a bezel-free slider with 6 cameras

Huawei was the first company to launch a smartphone with three rear cameras. So maybe it shouldn’t be surprising that the company is now also the first to launch a phone with three front cameras.

All told, the new Honor Magic 2 smartphone has a total of six cameras: three on each side. But you’ll only see the triple camera system on the front of the phone when you’re using it, because the Honor Magic 2 is also a slider.

That means the cameras hide behind the screen when they’re not in use, and they appear when you pull down on the screen.

While the cameras and slider mechanism are clearly the phone’s stand-out features, the rest of the specs don’t look bad:

6.39 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display

Kirin 980 processor

6GB/8GB RAM options

128GB/256GB/512GB storage options

3,400 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support

In-display fingerprint sensor

4G LTE Cat 21 and dual-SIM support

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

USB Type-C port

As for the cameras, the ones on the back include a 16MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra wide-angel camera, and a 24MP black and white camera. There’s no telephoto lens on this phone.

The front cameras include a 16MP primary camera and dual 2MP depth-sensing cameras. I’m not really sure why two are needed, but the phone has them. It also has an IR scanner for 3D face unlock support.

The Honor Magic 2 is up for pre-order in China, and it’s expected to ship November 6th. Prices are expected to range from about $545 for a 6GB/128GB model to $700 for an 8GB/256GB model.

Huawei hasn’t announced pricing for configurations with 512GB of storage, but those are expected to be available next month.

via GSM Arena and xda-developers