Honor 8X is coming to America (and the rest of the world)

The Honor 8X is a smartphone with a big display and a small price tag. First launched in China last month, Huawei is now giving the budget phone a global launch.
It will be available in the United States soon. Exact pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet, buy the phone sells for around $200 and up in China.
Update: The Honor 8X will be available starting October 3rd for €249 and up in parts of Europe. It will launch in other countries later this year.
The smartphones features a 6.5 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display with slim side and bottom bezels and a notch in the top of the display around the 16MP front-facing camera.
It’s powered by a Kirin 710 octa-core processor and the phone features a 3,750 mAh battery. The starting price will get you a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but Huawei will also offer models with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The phone also has dual SIM support plus a microSD card slot with support for up to 400MB of removable storage.
On the back of the phone you’ll find a fingerprint sensor and a dual camera system featuring a 20MP primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera.
The phone has a metal frame and a glass body and Huawei will offer black, blue, and red color options. Each features a 15-layer design so that the colors shift when you view the back of the phone from different angles.
When Huawei launched the Chinese version of the Honor 8X, the company also introduced a larger version called the Honor 8X Max. That model has a 7.1 inch, 2244 x 1080 pixel display, a 5,000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 660 processor options. There’s no word on if or when Huawei plans to offer the Max model in the US.
Update: Huawei hasn’t announced the US price or launch date for the phone yet, but here’s some European info:
- 4GB/64GB – €249 in Spain, €250 in France, and €270 in Italy
- 4GB/128GB – €299 in Spain, €300 in France and Italy
Man, this is a nice phone for just $200. The Kirin 710’s Geekbench score is huge and the display is sharp as a tack. This would be fun to use.
I am very interested in the photo image quality.
Just know that you’ll only get one major OS update out of it
Until they put out an Android one phone with support for at least a reasonable period of time I will be staying away I learned this the hard way buying an Honor 8…the support has been poor ! Shame as the devices are capable… the Honor 8 would be capable of running Android 9 but there is no chance of that!!
If it is around $200 you can replace it every year and still be cheaper than owning a new iPhone. Still, they should support their phones better. Of course I have to say something about yet another phone that dropped the headphone jack for no reason. Also, the color shift trick is cool and all, but who is going to see it when it is in a case. All glass phones don’t last long if they are not protected.
Nice, I have the huawei mate se (basically honor 7x) but I unfortunately cracked the screen. I was wondering if I should get the Nokia 6.1 or this.
I can barely handle the 16:9 aspect ratio on most laptops. It’s passable on a phone but now it seems that 2:1 and narrower has become the new standard. In landscape mode, this 6.5″ phone has a height equivalent to a 5.6″ phone at 16:9. A phone with an aspect ratio of 16:10 would only need to be 5.15″ to match the vertical landscape height.
These are small phones in awkwardly tall bodies.
It definitely has good bang for the buck but manufacturers have found yet another way to quietly remove a feature (landscape).