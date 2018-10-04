HMD launches the $349 Nokia 7.1 smartphone

HMD Global’s latest Nokia-branded phone features high-end design with a mid-range price tag (and specs).

The Nokia 7.1 will be available in the US this month for $349, packing a 5.8 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

HMD will also offer a cheaper 3GB/32GB version in some markets.

The phone also features dual rear cameras (12MP + 5MP with Zeiss optics, HDR support, and phase detection autofocus), an 8MP front camera, a 3,060 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, fast charging (get a 50 percent charge in a half hour), a fingerprint sensor (on the back of the phone) NFC support, and dual SIM support.

Those specs seem decent but largely unremarkable for a $349 smartphone in 2018. But the phone also features a glass back and diamond-cut aluminum frame.

It’s also an Android One device. While the phone will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo, HMD promises to deliver an Android 9 Pie update by the end of November. It’ll also receive at least two years of major Android updates and three years of security patches.

HMD did jump on the notch bandwagon: there’s a cut-out in the display to make room for the front camera. But the company bucked a few other trends: the Nokia 7.1 includes a headphone jack and microSD card reader.

The Nokia 7.1 goes up for pre-order October 5th and should begin shipping October 28th.

via HMD and Android Police