HMD launches dual-camera Nokia 3.1 Plus for about $185 and up

A few months after launching the Nokia 3.1 budget smartphone, HMD Global is introducing a Plus version with a bigger screen, a second rear camera, and a faster processor.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available in India this month, and it should go on sale globally for 159€ and up (about $185).

The smartphone features a 6 inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio (and no notch), a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, an 8MP front-facing camera, and 13MP + 5MP rear cameras.

159€ gets you a model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Or for 179€ (~$205) gets you a 3GB/32GB model. Both versions have microSD card slots with support for cards up to 400GB.

The Nokia 3.1 Plus has a 3,500 mAh battery and a micro USB port plus a headphone jack. There’s a mono speaker, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and 4G LTE Cat 4 support.

This is clearly a budget smartphone rather than a high-end device. But we’re getting to a point where even budget devices have features that would have been considered premium a few years ago: the Nokia 3.1 Plus has an aluminum body, a rear fingerprint sensor and NFC support, for instance.

The phone will be available in blue, white, and grey colors.

It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, but like most recent HMD/Nokia devices, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is an Android One device, which means it should receive at least two years of feature and security updates.