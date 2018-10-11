HMD launches dual-camera Nokia 3.1 Plus for about $185 and up

A few months after launching the Nokia 3.1 budget smartphone, HMD Global is introducing a Plus version with a bigger screen, a second rear camera, and a faster processor.
The Nokia 3.1 Plus will be available in India this month, and it should go on sale globally for 159€ and up (about $185).
The smartphone features a 6 inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio (and no notch), a MediaTek Helio P22 processor, an 8MP front-facing camera, and 13MP + 5MP rear cameras.
159€ gets you a model with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. Or for 179€ (~$205) gets you a 3GB/32GB model. Both versions have microSD card slots with support for cards up to 400GB.
The Nokia 3.1 Plus has a 3,500 mAh battery and a micro USB port plus a headphone jack. There’s a mono speaker, 802.11b/g/n WiFi, Bluetooth 4.1, and 4G LTE Cat 4 support.
This is clearly a budget smartphone rather than a high-end device. But we’re getting to a point where even budget devices have features that would have been considered premium a few years ago: the Nokia 3.1 Plus has an aluminum body, a rear fingerprint sensor and NFC support, for instance.
The phone will be available in blue, white, and grey colors.
It ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, but like most recent HMD/Nokia devices, the Nokia 3.1 Plus is an Android One device, which means it should receive at least two years of feature and security updates.
Maybe you could include what cell provider/service these new phones will work with? Ie Verizon/ATT/Sprint. Then I can know which ones to pay attention to and which to disregard. Thanks