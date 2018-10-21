Intellivision Amico retro-style game console on the way for under $180

As promised, Intellivision Entertainment is rising from the ashes with a new game console. Sort of.

The upcoming Intellivision Amico is a new product that pays homage to the e classic game system. It’s being developed b what seems to be a new company with the rights to the Intellivision name. And it’s not expected to hit the market until October, 2020.

We’ll see if people are still going gaga for retro-style consoles by then.

The Amico isn’t meant to compete with the latest Sony or Xbox game consoles in the high end or even Nintendo’s lower-power devices like the Wii U or Switch. Instead it’s going after the kind of folks who are buying devices like the NES Classic and SNES Classic and playing decades-old games.

Titles for the Amico will sell for between $3 and $8 and the console will only be able to play 2D games. The goal is to only allow family-friendly titles (with a rating of E10+ or lower).

There will be new versions of old games including Lode Runner, Pong, and ToeJam and Earl as well as support for some newer games if developers want to make any for the platform.

Not every feature will be retro-inspired. The Amico is expected to an HDMI port so it can connect to modern TV sets. It’ll have WiFi for online features (including the ability to download games from the internet and see high scores in leaderboards for each game).

The system will also use Bluetooth game controllers with microphones, vibration motors, and a 3.5 inch color touchscreen built in.

There’s no word on the specs, no plans to make this basically agaming computer like the new Atari VCS, and…not much reason to get the excited, really.

The Amico is expected to sell for between $150 and $180 when it hits the streets… in two years.

via DualShockers