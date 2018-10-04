Liliputing

Dell launches Alienware m15: a 4.8 pound, 15 inch gaming laptop

Dell’s new Alienware m15 is a gaming laptop with a 15.6 inch display, spport for up to a Core i7-8750H processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2 TB of storage.

But the 4.8 pound laptop measures just 0.8 inches thick, making it the thinnest and lightest gaming laptop in Dell’s Alienware lineup. The company’s Alienware 13, by comparison, has a smaller display — but that laptop weighs 5.8 pounds and measures about 0.9 inches thick.

The Alienware m15 goes up for pre-order October 25th for about $1100 and up.

Update: The starting price will be $1,299 at launch.

Alienware M15 (left) / Alienware 13 (right)

The laptop features a full-sized backlit keyboard with per-key programmable lighting, a numeric keypad. Previously Dell only included the number pad on its 17 inch Alienware laptops.

The computer has a magnesium alloy chassis and it comes in a choice of silver or red color options.

Dell offers a choice of Intel Core i5-8300H quad-core or Intel Core i7-8750H hexa-core processor options, and users can choose from NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX 1070 graphics.

There’s support for single-storage or dual-storage configurations thanks to an M.2 PCIe slot and a 2.5 inch drive bay. And Dell offers three display options:

  • 1920 x 1080 pixel 60 Hz anti-glare IPS 300-nit display with 72 percent color gamut
  • 1920 x 1080 pixel 144 Hz anti-glare TN display with 5ms response time
  • 3840 x 2160 pixel 60 Hz anti-glare IPS 400-nit display with 100 percent sRGB color gamut

Battery options include the 60W standard battery or a higher capacity 90W battery (which will add a little weight to the laptop. And I/O ports include a Gigabit Ethernet port, three USB 3.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, HDMI 2.0 and mini DisplayPort 1.3 ports, a headset jack, and an Alienware Graphics Amplifier port that you can use to connect Dell’s proprietary graphics dock (so you can use a desktop AMD or NVIDIA graphics card with the laptop when you’re not traveling).

 

4.8 lbs is still to heavy. How about something 3.9 lbs or less?

