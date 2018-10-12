Black Shark 2 smartphone may have RGB lighting on the back and sides (video)

Xiaomi subsidiary Black Shark launched its first smartphone designed for gamers earlier this year. The phone has a big display, a high-capacity battery, and a liquid cooling system to help the phone keep up with marathon gaming sessions while keeping it comfortable to hold.

Rumor has it that the company has a follow-up in the works, and if a recent leaked video is anything to go by, the new phone is going to be… flashy.

Borrowing a trend from gaming laptops and desktops, it looks like the Black Shark 2 will have RGB lighting effects that illuminate the logo on the back of the phone as well as light bars on the left and right sides.

Detailed specs for the new phone haven’t been revealed yet, but the original Black Shark gaming phone is powered by a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It has a a 4,000 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, dual rear cameras, and a detachable game controller that connects to one side of the phone.

It’s unclear what’s new in the Black Shark 2 other than lighting effects. But for some reason gaming PC and gaming accessory makers have been using RGB lights to make their products stand out from mainstream devices for years. So it was probably just a matter of time before the trend found its way to smartphones.

The upcoming Razer Phone 2, by the way, also has a logo on the back that can show 16.8 million different colors thanks to Razer Chroma lighting effects.

I’m not sure how a phone that also has RGB lights on the sides could be anything other than distracting. But hopefully there’s a way to disable the lights if you don’t want to see them/have them drain your phone’s battery.

via GizmoChina and slashleaks