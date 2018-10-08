Asus unveils 14 inch Chromebook C423

Asus has quietly added a new 14 inch Chromebook to its lineup. The Asus Chromebcook C423 supports up to a 1080p touchscreen display, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage and up to an Intel Pentium N4200 quad-core processor.

There’s no word on the price or release date yet, but you can find more details about the new Chromebook at the Asus website.

The laptop measures about 0.6 inches thick and weighs less tha three pounds with a 38 Wh battery. It features two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, a headset jack, a microSD card reader, webcam, and 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0.

Asus lists a couple of different configurations on the spec page:

Celeron N3350 or Pentium N4200 processor

1366 x 768 pixel or 1920 x 1080 pixel display

Optional touchscreen

32GB or 64GB of eMMC storage

Stereo speakers

The laptop has a 180 degree hinge that allows you to fold the screen so that it’s parallel with the notebook will support the Google Play Store and Android apps out of the box.

Asus says the Chromebook C423 should offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

