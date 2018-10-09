Asus ROG Phone will sell for $899 and up when it makes it US debut

The Asus ROG Phone is a smartphone designed for mobile gaming. It’s the first phone with an AMOLED display featuring a 90 Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It has an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. And it has a docking port that makes it possible to connect a bunch of optional accessories for gaming.

It’s also not cheap.

As promised, Asus has announced the ROG Phone will go up for pre-order in the United States on October 18th. And now the pricing has been revealed.

The Asus ROG Phone will sell for $899 and up.



The entry-level price gets you a phone with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, and a 6 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display. It features stereo front-facing speakers, a 4,000 mAh battery, and programmable “air trigger” buttons.

If you need more storage, there’s also a version with 512GB of storage that will sell for $1099.

And then there are the optional accessories:

ROG Phone Case – $60

ROG Gamevice Controller – $90

ROG Professional Dock – $120

ROG Mobile Desktop Dock – $230

ROG WiGig Dock – $330

ROG TwinView Dock – $400

The Gamevice controller lets you slap physical gaming bottons on sides of the phone for gaming sessions that don’t involve touching the screen. The TwinView dock is one of the phone’s crazier accessories, offering a secondary screen that you can use for chat windows or other features.

The mobile desktop dock lets you turn your phone into a gaming desktop by attaching a mouse, keyboard, and monitor. The WiGig dock lets you stream games to a TV. And the Professional Dock features Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, USB 3.1 Type-C and two USB 3.1 Type-A ports.

Other ROG Phone features include a USB 3.1 Type-C port with support for 15 watt fast charging, a 12MP + 8MP wide-angle rear camera system, an 8MP front-facing camera, support for 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.