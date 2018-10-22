Asus introduces its first 15 inch Chromebook

Lenovo’s 15.6 inch convertible Chromebook with a Core i5-8250U processor is now available for purchase. Acer’s been offering 15.6 Chromebooks for years. And now Asus is getting in on the action.

After introducing the 14 inch Asus Chromebook C423 earlier this month, the company has added a page for a new 15.6 inch model to its website.

It’s called the Asus Chromebook C523 and it’s the largest Chrome OS laptop from Asus to date.

The company says the laptop supports up to a 1080p display with relatively slim bezels (6mm or about 0.24 inches) for an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. There’s also support for an optional touchscreen and the laptop has a 180 degree hinge, allowing you to push the screen back until it’s parallel with the keyboard.

The computer will be available with Celeron N3350 and Pentium N4200 processor options, support for up to 8GB of RAM and and Asus says it should get up to 10 hours of battery life.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi, stereo speakers, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, a headset jack, and a microSD card reader.

The Asus Chromebook C523 measures about 0.6 inches thick and weighs 3.2 pounds, which makes the computer pretty compact for a 15.6 inch laptop.

via Chrome Unboxed and Abt