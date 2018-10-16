Amazon Kindle Paperwhite updated with twice the memory, new waterproof design, small price hike

Amazon may have all but discontinued the Kindle Voyage recently, but t the company’s new and improved Kindle Paperwhite takes some obvious design cues from the company’s higher-priced models including the Voyage and Oasis.

The new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6 inch E Ink display that sits flush with the eReader’s plastic bezel. It has an improved frontlight with Five LED lights (up from four). And like the Kindle Oasis, the new Paperwhite is waterproof and comes with a choice of 8GB or 32GB of storage.

But Amazon also increased the starting price: the new Kindle Paperwhite sells for $130 and up. That’s $10 more than the starting price for previous-gen models.

Pre-orders for the new Kindle Paperwhite open today, and Amazon says the eReader should begin shipping November 7th.

Amazon’s offering a promotional offer that lets folks who order a Kindle Paperwhite get a six month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, allowing customers to choose from thousands of books to read. Normally a subscription would run $10 per month, so that’s a $60 value.

The company says the new model is also thinner and lighter than its predecessor, measuring 8.18mm (0.32 inches) thick and weighing 182 grams (6.4 ounces).

It has an ingress protection rating of IPX8, which means it can survive an hour-long dip into up to two meters (about six feet) of water.

The Kindle Paperwhite also supports Audible audiobooks — but you’ll need to pair the eReader with a Bluetooth speaker or Bluetooth headphones since it doesn’t have a built-in speaker.

There are a few premium features that Amazon omitted: if you want physical page turn buttons or an adaptive light sensor, you’re still going to want to opt for the pricier Kindle Oasis (or look for a deal on a refurbished Voyage). But for the most part, the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite looks like a pretty significant upgrade over previous-gen models.

A new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage and “special offers” is riced at $130. You can also pay $160 for a 32GB model. or$250 for a 32GB version with cellular connectivity.

