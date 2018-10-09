$79 Google Pixel Stand turns Pixel 3 into a smart display (while charging it)

Google’s new Pixel Stand is a wireless charging accessory for the company’s new Pixel 3 series smartphones. But charging your phone is only the tip of the iceberg.

When a Pixel 3 is charging in its stand, you can also use the phone like a smart display. The user interface will change so it’s easier to see from across the room. You can use voice commands to interact with your phone. And you can use it to control smart home gadgets.

When you’re not talking to the phone, you can also use it as a digital photo frame that shows images from Google Photos.

In other words, the Pixel Stand turns your phone into a sort of Google Home Hub-like device while it’s charging.

The Pixel Stand is up for pre-order today for $79.

The Pixel Stand is made of silicone and polycarbonate and it measures 5.6″ x 4.1″ x 3.6″.

The stand supports up to 10W fast wireless charging. You plug the stand itself into a wall jack using an 18W USB PD power adapter and the included 1.5 meter USB C to USB C cable.

You can also use the Pixel Stand to turn your phone into an alarm clock — and the screen will gradually start to brighten 15 minutes before an alarm goes off to help wake you up with light as well as sound.

While $79 is kind of pricey for an optional charger, it’s just over half the price of a Google Home Hub — although Google’s dedicated smart display does have a bigger screen, a louder speaker, and far-field voice detection.