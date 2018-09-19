Xiaomi introduces $465 Mi 8 Pro and $200 Mi 8 Lite smartphones

It’s been a few months since Xiaomi launched the Mi 8 family of smartphones in China. Now the company company is introducing two new models.

The Mi 8 Pro has premium features including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, an AMOLED display, and a pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint sensor. It will be available in China later this week for about $465 and up.

Xiaomi’s new Mi 8 Lite, meanwhile, will sell for about $200 and up and it features an LCD screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Mi 8 Pro will be available with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, and both models feature 128GB of storage. The phone has a 6.21 inch, 2240 x 1080 pixel display, 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, a 20MP front-facing camera, and a 3,400 mAh battery.

In a lot of ways, it’s similar to the Mi 8 Explorer edition that launched in May, but the new model has less powerful facial recognition system (using IR rather than the structured light system used in the Explorer Edition), and a more powerful fingerprint sensor that’s said to be 29 percent faster, have a reduced error rate, and use less energy since it will only scan for a fingerprint when it detects the pressure of your finger applied against the screen.

Xiaomi will offer the Mi 8 Pro in gold, black, and transparent titanium color options.

The Mi 8 Lite will be available in 4GB/64GB, 6GB/64GB, and 6GB 128GB variants, and it comes in blue, purple, orange, and yellow color options.

The phone has a 6.26 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel LCD display, 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a 24MP front camera, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

