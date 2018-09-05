Vivo launches V11 smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor, tiny notch

Chinese phone maker Vivo is continuing to launch nearly bezel-free smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensors. The latest is called the Vivo V11 and it will be available soon in India and Thailand, with additional markets to follow.

It also has one of the smallest camera notches of any phone to date, thanks to what Vivo calls a “Waterdrop screen.”

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because Oppo uses similar language to describe the screen on its Oppo F9 smartphone. That’s not surprising, since Oppo and Vivo share a parent company.

Anyway, back tot he Vivo V11. It sports a 6.4 inch full 2340 x 1080 pixel Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio (or 39:18, I guess). It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The phone has 12MP + 5MP dual rear cameras and a 25MP front-facing camera, a 3,400 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support, and a micro USB port for some reason.

There’s also a headphone jack and a microSD card reader. The Vivo V11 ships with Android 8.1 Oreo and Vivo’s Funtouch 4.5 user interface.

via GSM Arena and The Verge