Liliputing

This could be the 3rd-gen Google Chromecast

at by 2 Comments

Google launched its first Chromecast media streamer in 2013 and the company introduced an upgraded model with a faster processor and a new design in 2015.

Now it looks like the company is getting ready to launch a 3rd-gen Chromecast.

Redditor GroveStreetHomie went to Best Buy to pick up a Chromecast this weekend, and wound up getting what appears to be an unannounced new model rather than the 2nd-gen version that’s been available for the past few years.

Unfortunately it’s impossible to set up the new Chromecast since it requires a new version of the Google Home app which hasn’t been released yet. But physically it looks a lot like the 2nd-gen Chromeast: both are circular devices with a built-in HDMI cable and connector that lets you plug the device into your TV and hang.

It’s reportedly a little thicker than the 2nd-gen model, but it still uses a micro USB port for power. And the Chrome logo has been replaced with a simple G for Google.

The Best Buy cashier had a difficult time processing the purchase because while the Chromecast was on the store shelf, the company’s inventory system said it had a release date of October 9th — which is the day Google is holding an event where the company is expected to unveil new phones, Chromebooks, and other devices (it sure looks like a new Chromecast is one of those new devices).

GroveStreetHomie wound up getting it for the same $35 price as a 2nd-gen Chromecast since the cashier used the SKU for the older model during checkout.

At this point it’s unclear if the 3rd-gen Chromecast supports 4K HDR content or has any other benefits or if it simply has a new design. But with Roku now selling 4K-ready media streamers for as little as $40, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Google, Amazon, and other competitors try to match or beat that price.

Up until now if you’ve wanted a 4K capable Chromecast, your only option has been the $69 Chromecast Ultra (which was released in 2016).

via /r/Android

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Max L L
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I really hope it’s 4k because $70 for the current 4k version is way too expensive.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Member
MrJazz
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

And supposedly better wifi as well.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago