Sony PlayStation Classic coming in December for $100 (with 20 PS1 games pre-loaded)

Sony is following in Nintendo’s footsteps and launching a tiny replica of a classic game console with a bunch of games pre-installed.
The PlayStation Classic is set to hit the streets on December 3rd, and it’s already up for pre-order for $100 from Best Buy and GameStop.
The retro console looks like a shrunken version of Sony’s original PlayStation game console, which was first released 25 years ago as one of the first game consoles to fully adopt 3D graphics.
Sony says the PlayStation Classic is 45 percent smaller than the original and features “similar controllers and packaging.” But it doesn’t have a CD drive, which means you won’t be able to simply insert old games you’ve got lying around.
Instead, it comes with 20 games pre-installed, including:
- Final Fantasy VII
- Jumping Flash!
- R4: Ridge Racer Type-4
- TEKKEN 3
- Wild Arms
Sony says additional titles will be announced in the future.
The game system comes with an HDMI cable, a USB cable, and two controllers.
Looks awesome… But the fact that their using the original controllers instead of dualshocks worries me. That greatly limits what games could potentially be on it.
It’s also good to see Jumping Flash! getting some love!
Looooove Jumping Flash! Super pumped its finally gonna get some exposure beyond the OG Playstation demo disc. That aside, Im 99% sure there wasn’t a single game that REQUIRED a DS controller….Monkey Ball didn’t hit Sony till PS2 IIRC.
ape escape
Is this the FF VII remake Square has been promising?
I can’t imagine they would stick any type of remake, remaster, hd or any other such “updates/upgrades” on any of these emulation boxes, seems more likely they would release this as the OG version so get peoples nostalgia juice flowing and then drop the “whatever” version on us later for PSN or Live for another $30.
This is really cool, but it will probably be sold out when I try to order one.
Let’s hope Sony watched and learned from Nintendo’s mistakes.
I was hoping for this console to based on the PS One with the superior Dual Shock Controller, such a missed chance by Sony.