Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 coming Sept 14th for $330

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is an Android tablet with mid-range specs and the price of a mid-range phone.
After unveiling the new 10.5 inch tablet in August, Samsung has announced it’ll be available for purchase in the US starting September 14th for $330.
That makes the tablet about the same price as an entry-level iPad ($329), but substantially more affordable than Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S4 ($650).
Still, at a time when Amazon continues to crank out tablets that sell for between $50 and $150, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 does look kind of pricey.
Here’s what you get for the price:
- 10.5 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- microSD card slot (up to 400GB)
- 8MP rear camera (autofocus)
- 5MP front camera (with LED flash)
- USB 2.0 Type-C ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 7,300 mAh battery
- 10.2″ x 6.3″ .3″
- 1.2 pounds
Samsung will also add a 4G LTE model to the lineup later this year. It will be available from Sprint and Verizon, while the WiFi-only version will be sold by Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung.com
The company has also announced that the new Galaxy A6 smartphone with a 5.6 inch, 1480 x 720 pixel display, an Exynos 7884 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is also coming to the US September 14th for $360.
Leave a Reply