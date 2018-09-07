Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 coming Sept 14th for $330

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is an Android tablet with mid-range specs and the price of a mid-range phone.

After unveiling the new 10.5 inch tablet in August, Samsung has announced it’ll be available for purchase in the US starting September 14th for $330.

That makes the tablet about the same price as an entry-level iPad ($329), but substantially more affordable than Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Tab S4 ($650).

Still, at a time when Amazon continues to crank out tablets that sell for between $50 and $150, the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 does look kind of pricey.

Here’s what you get for the price:

10.5 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel LCD display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor

3GB RAM

32GB storage

microSD card slot (up to 400GB)

8MP rear camera (autofocus)

5MP front camera (with LED flash)

USB 2.0 Type-C ports

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

7,300 mAh battery

10.2″ x 6.3″ .3″

1.2 pounds

Samsung will also add a 4G LTE model to the lineup later this year. It will be available from Sprint and Verizon, while the WiFi-only version will be sold by Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung.com

The company has also announced that the new Galaxy A6 smartphone with a 5.6 inch, 1480 x 720 pixel display, an Exynos 7884 processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage is also coming to the US September 14th for $360.