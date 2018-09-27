Oppo launches Realme 2 Pro smartphone in India for $200 and up

After launching the $130 Realme 1 smartphone for the Indian market in May, Oppo is back with a new model sporting better specs, a bigger screen, and a higher price tag.

But the Realme 2 Pro is still pretty affordable for a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, dual rear cameras, a fingerprint sensor, and at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It also has one of Oppo’s newfangled waterdrop or “dewdrop” notches to maximize screen space on the front of the phone.

The Realme 2 Pro goes on sale in India October 11th, and it’ll be available in three configurations:

4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for 13,990 INR (~ $200)

6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for 15,990 INR (~ $220)

8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for 17,990 INR (~ $250)

Oppo will offer models in black and two shades of blue: “ice lake” and a darker “blue ocean.”

Each model features a 6.3 inch, 2160 x 1080 pixel display, a 3,500 mAh battery, and a microSD card slot for up to 256GB of removable storage.

The phone features LPDDR4X memory and UFS 2.1 storage.

There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, below a dual camera system featuring a 16MP Sony IMX398 camera and a secondary 2MP camera.

Oppo managed to squeeze a 16MP camera and light and proximity sensors into the tiny notch in the top of the display, and the earpiece is in the slim top bezel of the phone.