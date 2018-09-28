One Mix 2 mini laptop coming soon (7 inch screen, Intel Core M3)

It’s only been a few months since the One Mix Yoga mini laptop hit the streets, but the folks at One Netbook are already getting ready to launch a 2nd-gen model.

The upcoming One Mix 2 is expected to have the same 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display as its predecessor, the same 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in notebook or tablet modes, and the same support for a pressure-sensitive pen.

But the new model has a number of under-the-hood upgrades/

I’m not sure all of the specs have been finalized yet, but it looks like the One Mix 2 will be available with up to an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage.

By comparison, the first-gen One Mix Yoga had an Intel Atom x5-Z8350 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

When I tested the original I was impressed with the overall design, but underwhelmed by the tiny computer’s performance. The upgraded processor and storage should theoretically go a long way to address those concerns.

The One Mix 2 is also expected to have a USB Type-C port for charging and data (the original used a micro USB port).

Other features that remain largely unchanged include a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a micro HDMI port, and a microSD card slot, the 360-degree hinge, an optical mouse sensor instead of a touchpad, and support for 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity when using a digital pen.

The One Mix 2 chassis has the same dimensions as the One Mix Yoga: 182mm x 110mm x 17mm (7.2″ x 4.3″ x 0.7″).

You may have noticed that I said the system supports “up to” an 8th-gen Core M3 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. The company is also planning to offer an entry-level model with a Core M3-7Y30 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The company is also said to be working on a beta version with a Core i5-7Y54 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, but I don’t expect that model to be sold through retail channels.

One Netbook hasn’t announced the price or release date for the new model yet. But the original One Mix Yoga sold for about $460 at launch, and you can currently pick one up for:

One Mix Yoga (1st-gen) pictures: