Nubia’s dual-screen phone confirmed by China’s TENAA website

A video showing what appears to be a Nubia smartphone with two screens started making the rounds recently. The upcoming Nubia Z18s seems to have a color screen on the front and a smaller color display on the back.
Nubia hasn’t officially announced the phone yet, but it did show up this week at the website for China’s wireless regulatory agency.
The TENAA listing doesn’t have any pictures, but it does confirm that the phone features two displays. It also provides our first look t some of the other specs for the Nubia Z18s.
The main display is said to be a 6.26 inch, 2280 x 1080 pixel LCD display, while the screen on the back of the phone is a 5.1 inch, 1520 x 720 OLED pixel screen.
If the previous leaks are to be believed, there’s no camera on the front of the phone and two cameras on the back. This allows Nubia to offer a phone with slim bezels and no notch, while allowing you to snap selfies using the rear camera since you can preview the shot using the secondary screen.
It’s not clear if there are any other advantages to the dual-screen setup, but I suppose it could theoretically open the door for multi-player games or allowing other people to see what you’re looking at on the phone’s primary display through screen mirroring. I’m not sure how useful or practical either of those things would be though.
According to the TENAA listing, the phone’s other specs include a 3,800 mAh battery, a 2.65 GHz octa-core processor, and Android 8.1 software. It will likely be available in at least two versions, one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and another with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
I think two player gaming would only be possible with Bluetooth controllers (having two people grapple with the phone got on-screen controls just wouldn't be feasible). Given that screens are among the priciest parts of a phone and they're using Oled (albeit low resolution), I wonder how it affects the BOM and final price compared to a high end selfie cam.
