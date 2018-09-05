Nubia Z18 smartphone is nearly all screen, has Snapdragon 845 processor and $410 starting price

Xiaomi may have set a new standard by introducing a smartphone last month featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and a $300 price tag. But at a time when most phones with that processor sell for twice the price, Nubia’s new Z18 smartphone with a Snapdragon 845 chip and a $410 starting price still looks pretty good.

Speaking of looking good, the phone is also notable for having a nearly 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to slim bezels and a tiny camera cut-out in the top of the screen.

An entry-level Nubia Z18 features 6GB of RAM an 64GB of storage, but the company will also offer an 8GB/128GB model for about $480 and a “Starry Night” special edition model for about $530.

All three versions should be available for purchase in China starting on September 11th. There’s no word on if or when these phones will be sold internationally.

The Nubia Z18 features a 6 inch, 2180 x 1080 pixel display, dual rear cameras (16MP + 24MP) with optical image stabilization and AI-enhanced scene recognition, an 8MP front-facing camera, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a 3,450 mAh battery with fast charging support.

The phone uses UFS 2.1 storage and LPDDR4X RAM, and there’s a microSD card slot. It also supprots 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 and features a USB Type-C port.

One thing this phone doesn’t have is a dedicated headphone jack, but Nubia includes a USB C-to-headphone adapter in the box.

