Nintendo Switch Online service launches Sept 18th

It’s been a year and a half since the Nintendo Switch hit the streets, and now Nintendo is finally ready to launch an online service for the game console.

The service will let you save game data to the cloud and play some titles that are only available to subscribers (at launch there will be 20 older games including The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Super Mario Bros. 3).

First announced a few months ago, Nintendo now says the Switch Online service will go live on Tuesday, September 18th.

Potential subscribers will have an opportunity to sign up for a 7-day free trial. After that, you’ll have to pony up some cash, but there are a few different pricing options:

$4 per month

$8 for three months

$20 for a year

$35 for a 1-year family plan (available for up to 7 users)

Nintendo is holding an event tomorrow to provide more details about the service, as well as information about upcoming Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3D games.

via The Verge