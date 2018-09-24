Microsoft Surface Hub 2 to ship in 2019… with upgradeable cartridge coming in 2020

Microsoft plans to begin shipping its 2nd-gen Surface Hub wall computer in the second half of 2019. But the Surface Hub 2 won’t have all the features at launch that Microsoft showed off when it first announced the device in May.

What’s going to ship next year is something called Surface Hub 2S. It has the same software experience as the original Surface Hub, but in a thinner and lighter package.

Want the fancy new features? They’ll be available when the Surface Hub 2X launches in 2020. Interestingly, you won’t need to buy a whole new computer-in-a-display. Microsoft will offer an upgrade cartridge.

The company says the Surface Hub 2 features “an easily accessible hardware chassis” on its back that allows you to remove and replace the guts of the computer.

In 2020, users will be able to buy an upgrade cartridge, swap it out for the original cartridge, and have access to all the hardware features necessary to turn a Surface Hub 2S into a Surface Hub 2X.

Among other things, that will allow users to rotate displays, tile multiple Surface Hub devices to work together, and support multi-user logins.

Microsoft hasn’t revealed all of the specs for the Surface Hub 2 yet, but we know it’ll have a 50.5 inch, 4K+ multi-touch PixelSense display with support for pen input that can be used in landscape or portrait modes (at least after the Surface Hub 2X upgrade is available).