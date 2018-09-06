Microsoft is bringing new note-taking features to Windows 10

Microsoft is rolling out a preview of some upcoming Windows 10 features to beta testers. Among other things, the new Windows 10 preview includes support for jotting hand-written notes in the Microsoft To-Do app and a whole bunch of new features for the Sticky Notes app.

If all goes according to plan, these features will roll out to all users in early 2019. But you can they’re available now for members of the Windows Insider program who have opted to test the Skip Ahead branch.

Windows 10 preview build 18234 is rolling out starting today.

Thanks to Windows Ink support for the To-Do app, you can now write notes using your own handwriting and mark a task as completed by drawing a line through it, or using a check mark.

New features in Sticky Notes 3.0 include the ability to backup and synchronize notes across Windows devices, the ability to hide notes and find them again by searching (which can make managing a large number of notes easier), and support for marking tasks as complete without deleting them. There’s also a new Charcoal Note style with a dark theme.

Microsoft has also updated the Snip & Sketch screenshot capture/annotation utility with new features including options to “Snip now,” Snip in 3 seconds,” or “Snip in 10 seconds.”

There’s also a long list of bug fixes in this release. You can see them all in Microsoft’s blog post announcing the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18234 for Skip Ahead.