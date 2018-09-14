Mele PCG35 GLK fanless Gemini Lake mini PC now available for $200

After unveiling a small fanless desktop computer with a low-power Intel Gemini Lake processor at CES in January, Chinese device maker Mele is now selling the little PC.

The Mele PCG35 GLK is available from AliExpress for $200 and up.

The computer measures about 7.8″ x 4.9″ x 1.5″ and weighs less than 2.2 pounds. It’s powered by a 10 watt Intel Celeron J4105 quad-core processor with Intel UHD 600 graphics and the computer ships with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage and Windows 10 Home 64-bit software pre-installed.

Under the hood there’s also an M.2 2280 slot that you can use to add a solid state drive, as well as room for a 2.5 inch SATA SSD or hard drive.

Other features include HDMI 2.0 and VGA ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a 3.0 USB Type-C port, 802.11ac WiFi, Gigabit Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2, and an SD card reader.

The computer can be mounted to the back of a monitor or TV with a VESA mounting kit and Mele positions it as a solution that can be used for digital signage or kiosks or for use at home, where it could come in handy as a media center PC, a computer for light gaming (or maybe game streaming), or other duties that don’t necessarily need a Core i9 processor and discrete graphics.

With HDMI and VGA ports, the system should be able to support dual displays. And the fanless design means that the Mele PCG35 GLK will run silently (unless you install a noisy hard drive).

