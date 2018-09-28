Lilbits 340: System76 to launch a new open source computer

It’s been more than a year since Linux computer company System76 announced plans to design and manufacture hardware in-house. Up until now, the company has primarily worked with OEM’s to add custom software to off-the-shelf laptop and desktop PC designs.
Now the company says it plans to start taking pre-orders for a “new open-source computer” next month. The company isn’t saying much about what kind of computer we’re talking about, but last year System76 said it would probably start with desktops, which are easier to design than notebooks or other portable computers.
Meanwhile, representatives from the company were spotted at the Linaro Connect conference recently, where they discussed the possibility of using ARM-based processors in some upcoming devices. I wouldn’t necessarily take that as an indication that we’ll see a System76 PC with an ARM processor next month… but it could happen sometime in the future.
- System76 Gets Animated For New Handcrafted Computer (System76)
Linux PC company System76 says it has “a new open-source computer” on the way, with pre-orders opening in October.
- System76 wants to make a high-end ARM Laptop and Desktop (ARMDevices)
System76 also appears to be looking into using ARM processors for some upcoming PCs… although it’s unclear at this point if the computer coming next month will use one.
- Open Letter from Bob Swan, Intel CFO and Interim CEO (Intel)
Intel was caught off guard by increased demand for PCs, and is having trouble keeping up with chip demand. Company will prioritize Xeon and Core chips for now (and expense of entry-level), hopes to increase production of 14nm and 10nm chips moving foward.
- Security Update (Facebook)
Facebook discloses that it was hacked, attacker may have accessed 50 million accounts. 90 million users are being forced to log back into their accounts.
- Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Beta released (Ubuntu)
Images are available for Ubuntu Desktop, Server, Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Xubuntu, and Ubuntu Budgie, MATE, Studio, and Kylin versions of the operating system
- Kobo Forma is a Kindle Oasis Clone, Will Ship on 16 October(The Digital Reader)
Kobo spills (some of) the beans on an upcoming eReader called the Kobo Forma (looks like a Kindle Oasis with a lopsided design and page turn buttons).
- TiVo Targets Cord Cutters With Bolt OTA (Zatz Not Funny)
The new TiVo Bolt OTA DVR is a $250 digital video recorder that can record 4 shows from broadcast channels (using an antenna) at once, and which also supports streaming media from popular sources including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon.
- Google Pixel Slate (David Ruddock)
Google’s first Pixel tablet is said to be called the Google Pixel Slate (previously known by the code-name “Nocturne”).
- Google Pixel 3 XL – Marketing Videos (MySMartPrice
Oh look, it’s another Pixel 3 XL leak (this time it’s a video showing software features including real-time Google Lens features in the camera app).
Never a fan of system76 but over the last year or so, they’ve won me over. I really like that they’ve built a total Linux solution – from hardware to software to support.
I’m still on the fence about their Pop_OS! (just don’t like the overall feel) but they’re doing things, as far as updates, resetting the OS and even firmware… that other distros (who don’t do hardware) are unable to match. I may be a customer soon – their lightweight 14″ laptop (with ports aplenty) has really caught my eye.
The only other player in the field, as far as I’m concerned, is Purism (not dell who are too big & window-ish for real Linux support). But their pricing is too rich.