Lilbits 340: System76 to launch a new open source computer

It’s been more than a year since Linux computer company System76 announced plans to design and manufacture hardware in-house. Up until now, the company has primarily worked with OEM’s to add custom software to off-the-shelf laptop and desktop PC designs.

Now the company says it plans to start taking pre-orders for a “new open-source computer” next month. The company isn’t saying much about what kind of computer we’re talking about, but last year System76 said it would probably start with desktops, which are easier to design than notebooks or other portable computers.

Meanwhile, representatives from the company were spotted at the Linaro Connect conference recently, where they discussed the possibility of using ARM-based processors in some upcoming devices. I wouldn’t necessarily take that as an indication that we’ll see a System76 PC with an ARM processor next month… but it could happen sometime in the future.

Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.

john
john
Never a fan of system76 but over the last year or so, they’ve won me over. I really like that they’ve built a total Linux solution – from hardware to software to support.

I’m still on the fence about their Pop_OS! (just don’t like the overall feel) but they’re doing things, as far as updates, resetting the OS and even firmware… that other distros (who don’t do hardware) are unable to match. I may be a customer soon – their lightweight 14″ laptop (with ports aplenty) has really caught my eye.

The only other player in the field, as far as I’m concerned, is Purism (not dell who are too big & window-ish for real Linux support). But their pricing is too rich.

