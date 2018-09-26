Lilbits 339: Smartphone leaks (LG V40 ThinQ and OnePlus 6T)

October is going to be a busy month for smartphone launches, but thanks to a series of leaks we already have a good idea of what to expect from some upcoming devices like the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, LG V40 ThinQ, and some other devices.
Now MySmartPrice is giving us an idea of what to expect from the upcoming OnePlus 6T, and Evan Blass has shared the best picture to date of the LG V40 ThinQ (note that it has a notch, it’s just obscured by the black notification area on the left and right sides of the cameras and earpiece).
Update: LG just released a teaser video which pretty much confirms the design:
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- LG V40 ThinQ for AT&T (@evleaks)
Nobody has a better track record with smartphone leaks than Evan Blass, so this image is probably pretty much what the phone will look like when it hits the streets. It’s also interesting to see that while this is an AT&T model, you only see the company’s name in the notification tray, not on the back of the phone or bezels around the display.
- OnePlus 6T Renders (MySmartPrice)
And this is (probably) what the upcoming OnePlus 6T smartphone will look like, waterdrop notch, in-display fingerprint sensor, and all.
- Google Pixel Stand wireless charger leaked (MySmartPrice)
Google’s next phones are expected to support wireless charging, and this is what Google’s wireless charging accessory may look like.
- Without safety, there is no future for autonomous driving (ARM)
ARM unveils the new Cortex-A76E architecture, which is optimized for self-driving vehicles.
- Amazon Music Unlimited Expands to Canada (press release)
Pretty much what it says in the headline… but you can read the press release for a breakdown of pricing for Amazon’s subscription-based music streaming service.
- Vivo announces 4th-gen in-display fingerprint technology (GizmoChina)
In-display fingerprint sensors are still pretty new technology, but Vivo has just introduces its 4th-gen version, which is expected to be up to 40 percent faster.
- Opera 56 released (Opera)
Opera 56 desktop web browser brings volume control to pop out video player, scroll to top of page by hitting the tab, and zoom level indicator (plus the option to disable sponsored speed dial/bookmark content).
