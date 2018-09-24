Lilbits 338: Multi-factor security

You may already be using multi-factor authentication to login to some devices or services. Your bank may send you a text message with a security code when you attempt to login to its website. I use a smartphone app that gives me a code to use when logging into Google, LastPass, or a handful of other services.
But there are also a handful of companies that offer hardware that you can use for multi-factor authentication. If your security key isn’t plugged into the USB port on your laptop or paired wirelessly with your phone, you cannot login — even if you have the correct password.
This summer Google started selling security keys. Last week Linux computer maker Purism announced it would offer its own. But today one of the first companies in the space announced it’s already launching its 5th-gen security key.
The new YubiKey 5 Series adds support for NFC and the new FIDO2 protocol which, among other things, supports password-free logins thanks to support for single-factor logins as well as 2-factor options including a keyboard or PIN. YubiKey 5 Series devices are available now for $45 and up.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Introducing YubiKey 5 Series (Yubico)
The maker of security keys for multi-factor authentication has new set of options with new features including FIDO2 and NFC support.
- Introducing the Librem Key (Purism)
If you prefer an open source alternative, the maker of Linux laptops is launching its own security key. It supports FIDO, but not FIDO2 though, which means it does not support single-factor authentication.
- SiriusXM to Acquire Pandora (press release)
The deal is worth $3.5 billion and it’s unclear what, if any, changes are in store for existing Pandora users. But the deal should put Pandora on sounder financial footing than it’s been on in years.
- Apple acquires Shazam (Apple)
The music identification app will go ad-free for everyone.
- Smach Z handheld gaming PC prototype at the Tokyo Game Show (Gizmodo.jp)
It’s a non-working prototype, but it certainly *looks* like something you’d be able to play games on… if it turned on.
- Possible first look at Google’s ‘Pixel Stand’ (9to5Google)
It looks like a stand… at least according to these cartoon-like images of the upcoming Pixel 3 charging stand found in the code for the Google app for Android.
I’m waiting for this to be integrated into cellphones. It will be much cheaper than $45, and I will not have to carry a dongle. This dongle is going to look pretty stupid 5 years from now.