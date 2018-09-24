Lilbits 338: Multi-factor security

You may already be using multi-factor authentication to login to some devices or services. Your bank may send you a text message with a security code when you attempt to login to its website. I use a smartphone app that gives me a code to use when logging into Google, LastPass, or a handful of other services.

But there are also a handful of companies that offer hardware that you can use for multi-factor authentication. If your security key isn’t plugged into the USB port on your laptop or paired wirelessly with your phone, you cannot login — even if you have the correct password.

This summer Google started selling security keys. Last week Linux computer maker Purism announced it would offer its own. But today one of the first companies in the space announced it’s already launching its 5th-gen security key.

The new YubiKey 5 Series adds support for NFC and the new FIDO2 protocol which, among other things, supports password-free logins thanks to support for single-factor logins as well as 2-factor options including a keyboard or PIN. YubiKey 5 Series devices are available now for $45 and up.

