Lilbits 337: Samsung’s first phone with 3 rear cameras

Rumor has it that Samsung will slap three cameras on the back of the Galaxy S10 smartphone due to hit the streets in 2019. But it looks like that won’t be the company’s first phone with a triple camera system on the back.
Roland Quandt spotted some pictures of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone that seem to show a phone with a set of three rear cameras arranged vertically.
It’s not clear what all of those cameras will do, but I suspect at least one of them has a telephoto lens. Samsung wouldn’t be the first company to take this approach: Huawei launched its first triple-camera smartphone in March.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) images leaked (@rquandt)
Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) could be the company’s first phone with three rear cameras.
- Logitech K600 TV Keyboard (Logitech)
Logitech’s new K600 TV Keyboard is coming in October for $70, features 15-meter wireless range, 12 month battery, touchpad, and D-pad for use with select smart TVs and other devices.
- YouTube to shut down standalone gaming app (TechCrunch)
Instead YouTube Gaming features will be integrated with the main YouTube website and app.
- External access to Crostini VM e.g. for backups or data transfer (Linuxium)
Chrome OS 69 stable may be rolling out today, complete with support for running Linux apps in virtual machines on select Chromeboox and Chromeboxes. But Google doesn’t provide an easy way to backup your Linux apps and data. So you’ll lose everything if you switch Chromebooks or powerwash your system. Here’s a workaround that will let you backup data.
- Press Renders of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 Xl
There’s been no shortage of leaks and we’ve already seen hands-on pictures of both phones. But here’s what they look like in professional press renderings (which also show one of the optional cases Google will sell for the upcoming smartphones).
Leave a Reply