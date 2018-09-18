Lilbits 337: Samsung’s first phone with 3 rear cameras

Rumor has it that Samsung will slap three cameras on the back of the Galaxy S10 smartphone due to hit the streets in 2019. But it looks like that won’t be the company’s first phone with a triple camera system on the back.

Roland Quandt spotted some pictures of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone that seem to show a phone with a set of three rear cameras arranged vertically.

It’s not clear what all of those cameras will do, but I suspect at least one of them has a telephoto lens. Samsung wouldn’t be the first company to take this approach: Huawei launched its first triple-camera smartphone in March.

