Lilbits 335: Next-gen Surface Pro coming October 2nd?

Google isn’t the only company set to launch new hardware in October. A few months after introducing the new entry-level Surface Go tablet, Microsoft has scheduled an event in New York City for October 2nd.
The company will most likely update its premium Surface Pro lineup with new models sporting 8th-gen Intel Core processors and USB Type-C ports, among other things. According to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, the Surface Laptop could also get an update, but she doesn’t expect a new Surface Book or Surface Hub until next year.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Microsoft’s October 2 Fall Event: What to expect (ZDNet)
We may also learn more about the version of Windows 10 scheduled to ship in early 2019 and updates to Cortana, OneNote, and other software.
- Razer Phone 2 (GeekBench)
According to these benchmark results (which should be taken with a grain of salt), we can probably expect the new phone to have a Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM.
- More Razer Phone 2 details leaked (@rquandt)
And according to WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, the phone will also have Razer Chroma LED lighting effects which can be illuminated when notifications are received.
- Neo Geo Mini review: arcade imperfect (The Verge)
The mini game console is a tiny replica of the classic Neo Geo that comes with 40 games pre-installed, and some quirks. According to this review, it’s kind of cool, kind of odd, games look great on the tiny screen, bad on TVs; but there’s no battery so it needs to be plugged into a wall jack or a battery pack to work.
- Open GApps packages land for Android 9 Pie (Android Police)
OpenGApps for Android 9 Pie now available, allowing you to install the Play Store on Pie-based custom ROMs.
- Liliputing Huawei MateBook D 14″ laptop giveaway (Liliputing)
There’s just a few days left to enter for a chance to win a Huawei MateBook D laptop! Make sure get your entry in by September 10th
Leave a Reply