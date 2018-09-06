Lilbits 334: Google Pixel 3 launch is coming Oct 9th (probably)

With all the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leaks in recent weeks, you’d be excused for thinking we already know everything there is to know about the new phones (or at least the larger one).
But that hasn’t stopped Google from scheduling a “Made By Google” event in New York City on the morning of October 9th. It’s a safe bet that the company will officially unveil the new phones at the event, along with pricing and availability details. And we may also see a new Chromebook, new Google Home smart speakers (or displays), and other new products.
One thing we’re unlikely to see? A Pixel watch. That seems to be on hold for now.
Here’s a roundup of tech news from around the web.
- Breaking: Google announces its next #MadebyGoogle event will be held Oct. 9. (@CNET)
The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL should both have Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chips, slim bezels, dual front cameras (and single rear cameras), and rear fingerprint sensors. But only the larger model will have a notch.
- Logitech Crayon for 9.7 inch iPad (Logitech)
Logitech Crayon (the $70 iPad stylus that’s an alternative to the $99 Apple Pencil) will be available for anyone to buy next week, was previously only sold to schools.
- Android One Moto X4 with 4GB/64GB hits Project Fi (Project Fi)
$299 Moto X4 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is now available in the US as a Project Fi exclusive… this model was previously only available internationally, while US customers could get a 3GB/32GB version
- Paint.net 4.1 released (Paint.net blog)
The free image editing app’s latest update brings GPU-accelerated rendering for some effects, support for copying and pasting selections and more.
- Alleged Nokia 9 flagship with five rear cameras (xda-developers)
This 5-camera phone could be the upcoming Nokia 9 (or maybe Nokia 10). It’s unclear what all the extra cameras would do, but zoom, wide angle, bokeh, and other effects are all possibilities.
Wow! Nokia’s upcoming flagship device with Penta- Camera Zeiss setup has been leaked by ithome china! What could it be? Nokia 9 or 10 or maybe something totally different? We’ll have to wait and watch!#Nokia#Nokia9#Nokia10 pic.twitter.com/QHzSq4V9ce
— Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) September 6, 2018
