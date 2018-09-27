Lenovo unveils Star Trek-inspired Titanium Enterprise PC

Lenovo is showing off an unusual computer at the company’s Tech World Conference in China this week. The Lenovo Titanium Enterprise NCC-1701A is a high-power, high-priced computer that just happens to look like a tiny replica of the ship captained James T. Kirk.

I mean, it’s not an exact replica — there’s a lot more stuff connecting the nacelles to the main body… and it doesn’t fly through space or have room for a crew of more than a hundred people. But it’s still a pretty nifty looking PC case for Star Trek fans.

Under the hood it’s got some pretty decent hardware too… but it comes at a cost. According to MyDrivers, the Titanium Enterprise PC will sell for about $2,180 and up in China. It’s not clear if it will be offered in other countries anytime soon.

The system supports up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, up to 3TB of storage (with a 1TB M.2 SSD and a 2TB hard drive, and up to a 9th-gen Intel Core processor, if Google Translate doesn’t fail me.

It’s probably a good thing that the computer is expected to ship with top-of-the-line specs, because something tells me that it’d be hard to upgrade the components in this custom PC chassis.

Other unusual features include a 400 lumen projector built into the base of the system, and an RGB LED light strip surrounding the saucer, which supports custom lighting effects.

You can find more images at MyDrivers.

via GizmoChina