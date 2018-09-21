Lenovo ThinkPad A285 12.5 inch laptop with Ryzen Pro launches (in Japan)

The Lenovo ThinkPad A285 is a business-class compact laptop with a 12.5 inch display and a staring weight of about 2.5 pounds. It’s also powered by an AMD Ryzen Pro processor.

After showing up briefly on the Lenovo website in May, the ThinkPad A285 went on sale this week… in Japan.

There’s no word on when you’ll be able to buy one in other countries.

Lenovo will offer the laptop with AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 2200U, Ryzen 5 Pro 2500U, and Ryzen 7 Pro 2700U processor options, and the computer is available with up to a 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display, up to 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and up to 512GB of PCIe NVMe storage.

It features two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, HDMI 1.4, headset jack, microSD card reader, and a fingerprint sensor.

The laptop is currently on sale for about $885 and up in Japan… although that’s a promotional price. List prices start at $1,550…. for a model with a dual-core processor and a 1366 x 768 pixel non-touch display. But it’s worth keeping in mind that laptops prices are almost always higher in Japan than in the US or Europe, so it’s likely that the starting price will be significantly lower if and when Lenovo brings the ThinkPad A285 to other markets.

via AnandTech